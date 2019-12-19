Wednesday Night Forecast: Cold start Thursday, cloudy & rain possible Friday

THIS EVENING: Clear and chilly. Temperatures dropping to the 40s and 30s. Near to below freezing after 8 PM for many areas. Wind: West, turning South 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and very cold. A frost & freeze again Thursday morning. Lows in the 20s. Wind: South 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies to start the day, and high clouds on the increase during the afternoon and evening. High: 59. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: Clouds continue to increase. Still chilly but above freezing. Low temperatures Friday morning in the middle to upper 30s. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with some showers increasing during the afternoon for areas west of HWY 69. The best chance of rain is Friday evening into Saturday morning, the probability at 30% to 40%. Cloudy and cooler. High: 53. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain through the morning. Staying mainly cloudy through the late afternoon. Cool day. Low: 40. High: 51. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 37. High: 61. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer in the afternoon after a cool morning. Low: 40. High: 66. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY, CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny to mostly sunny. A few high clouds returning in the afternoon. Quite warm as Christmas approaches. Low: 42. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY, CHRISTMAS DAY: Increasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain showers. Breezy and warm. Low: 52. High: 68. Wind: South 10-15 mph.