Wednesday Night Forecast: Clouds return Thursday, severe weather likely Friday

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear skies and breezy. Cooling down to the 50s and a few 40s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing, and temperatures rise to the lower and middle 50s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy. A 40% chance of rain showers during the day. Windy & muggy. High: 71. Wind: South 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY IS A SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy, and warm. Rain showers and storms increasing for the evening and night hours. However, some indications from the models that individual storms may form ahead of the line on Friday afternoon. Rain chances at 80%. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and hail all possible. Heavy rain will occur too, with potentially 2+ inches of rain possible in many areas. Low: 64. High: 75. Wind: South 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning rain ending, then mostly cloudy. Low: 42. High: 47. Wind: NW 15 mph. Chance of rain at 30%.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a nicer day. Low: 32. High: 57. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: More clouds, and a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 45. High: 65. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and warmer. Low: 55. High: 72. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of showers increasing. Muggy. Low: 58. High: 68. Wind: SW 10 mph.