Wednesday Night Forecast: Clouds return Thursday morning, dry weather continues into weekend

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 5-22-19

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds to an overcast sky by daybreak. Lows: lower 70s. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Continued humid and hot. Highs near 90, feeling like the middle 90s. Winds: SE 15 mph.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: Heat wave continues. Morning clouds and very humid with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 under a partly sunny sky. Winds: South, SE 10-15 mph for most days. Heat index will make it feel like the middle 90s. An afternoon isolated shower possible, chances at 20% or less.

MONDAY (Memorial Day): AM clouds to afternoon sun. Breezy & humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A 20% chance of a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Windy. Low: 74. High: 88. Winds: South 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A 30% chance of showers and storms. Lows: mid-70s. Highs: middle 80s. Winds: South 15 mph.