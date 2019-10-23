Wednesday Night Forecast: Clouds increase Thursday with rain on Friday

THIS EVENING: Clear and mild. Temperatures falling to the 60s and 50s. Breezy at times. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows: middle to lower 50s and some upper 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds steadily increase during the day. Some rain for our western counties during the afternoon and evening. Rain chances during the day at 30%. Warm day ahead of a cold front. High: 76. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING: Rain and a few storms increase as the cold front arrives. Turning cooler. Lows: upper 40s to the lower 50s. Wind: Becoming North 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with periods of rain continuing through late day. Chance of rain 60%. Colder. Highs: middle 50s. Wind: North 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds linger through early afternoon, then sunshine returns. A chilly day. Lows: upper 40s. High: 62. Wind: Northwest 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, and a warmer afternoon. Low: 46. High: 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Another cold front drops temperatures and reinforces the cooler air. Low: 46. High: 58. Wind: Northwest 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Very cold morning with areas of frost possible. Lows in the middle 30s. A chilly afternoon with a few clouds. High: 65. Wind: North 5-mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds and mild. Low: 41. High: 66. Wind: East 5-10 mph.