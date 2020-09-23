Wednesday Night Forecast: Clouds clearing Thursday & big warm-up coming

THIS EVENING: Cloudy skies with light drizzle or mist. Temperatures in the 60s. Cool. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cooler night with cloudy skies. Patchy fog and drizzle possible. Low: 62. Wind: North 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A cloudy morning with sunshine returning after 2 PM as the clouds move east. High: 78. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 61. High: 82. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds during the day and warmer. Low: 65. High: 86. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Warmer. Low: 66. High: 87. Wind: South 5 mph.

MONDAY: Fewer clouds and quite warm. Low: 68. High: 89. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A cold front arriving during the day. Still warm, but cooler weather to follow into the evening and by Wednesday. Low: 69. High: 86. Wind: North 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler. Sunshine. Low: 55. High: 74. Wind: North 15 mph. By next Thursday morning, lows expected to drop into the 40s.