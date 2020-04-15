Wednesday Night Forecast: Brief warm-up Thursday before rain chances return

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and cool. Temperatures drop into the 50s and a few upper 40s after 9 PM. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear sky and chilly. A southeast breeze increases. Lows: lower 40s and a few upper 30s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and warmer in the afternoon hours! Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front arrives Friday morning. A 20% to 30% chance of rain, mostly in Deep East Texas. Low: 56. High: 68. Wind: South, turning Northwest 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening hours. Mostly to mainly cloudy. Low: 48. High: 69. Wind: East, turning SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Storms are possible and some could be severe, chances at 40%. Warmer and more humid. Low: 61. High: 76. Wind: SW, turning North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Passing clouds and warm. Low: 57. High: 78. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A warmer day and humid. Low: 57. High: 81. Wind: SE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More storms are possible, and those could be severe. Chances at 40%. Low: 64. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.