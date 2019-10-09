Wednesday Night Forecast: Brief warm-up Thursday, abrupt cooldown Friday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies. A mild & breezy evening. Temperatures in the 70s to the 60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return by morning. Much warmer night. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Windy, warm, and humid. Highs: upper 80s and near 90. Wind: South 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph. Rain chance during the day on Thursday is less than 10%.

THURSDAY NIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: Stronger storms are possible across the Red River with a cold front, and perhaps as far south as I-30. That front arrives to East Texas early Friday morning. Rain chances increase: northern counties after 9 PM, central areas early Friday morning, and Deep East Texas around sunrise and slightly after. Temperatures start to drop with the frontal passage to the 60s and 50s. Wind: South, turning NW and increasing to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Stronger cold front Friday morning, bringing in colder temperatures. Still some rain during the day, even a storm in southern areas. Chances of rain at 40%. Morning temperatures start in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but by the afternoon temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. Wind: Northwest 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Clouds clear out Friday evening.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a chilly day. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Highs in the middle 60s to near 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Passing clouds and warmer. Low: 47. High: 76. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of rain showers. Low: 58. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of more showers and a few storms. Much warmer! Low: 65. High: 88. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a cold front arriving. Still a few showers possible. Low: 60. High: 75. Wind: NE 15 mph.