Wednesday Night Forecast: Breezy & mild, some rain Thursday

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. A brief shower possible, chance less than 20%. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy and breezy. A few isolated showers, chances at 30%. Low: 64. Wind: SE, turning South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance of rain. Muggy & warm. High: 74. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain likely with a cold front and even a few storms. Behind the front, turning cooler. Rain chances at 70%. Morning temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60, briefly rising to the middle 60s south of I-20 (upper 60s to near 70 in Deep East Texas), and then falling to the lower and middle 50s by the afternoon. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph. Rain ends after 8 PM in southern areas, but clouds continue into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds clearing by midday to a mostly sunny afternoon. A cool day. Low: 39. High: 58. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly morning and a warmer afternoon. Low: 38. High: 66. Wind: West, turning SW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy & warm. Low: 46. High: 70. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain and a few storms. Breezy & very warm. Low: 59. High: 74. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler with variable clouds. Low: 45. High: 54. Wind: NE 10 mph.