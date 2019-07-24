Wednesday Night Forecast: Another cool night, humidity on the way this weekend

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-24-19

THIS EVENING: Clear and mild. Temperatures to the 70s, some 60s after 10 PM. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cool night again. Lows: middle to lower 60s, some upper 50s, Winds: NE 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and feeling fantastic still. Highs: upper 80s. Wind: East-NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. One more mild morning and then warmer in the afternoon. Low: 67. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% to 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: Low 70s. Highs: Low 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph Saturday, South 10 mph Sunday. Heat index returns: it will feel like the middle to upper 90s and near 100.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: West-Southwest 10 mph. It will feel like the upper 90s to around 100.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and becoming hotter. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Heat indices around 100 or higher. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

