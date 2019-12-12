Wednesday Night Forecast: Another cold night, warming up for the weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cold. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s and the 30s. Some frost developing after 10 PM. Wind: East, SE 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and another frost and freeze. Lows in the lower 30s to some upper 20s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: A few passing clouds, but a nice day. High: 56. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a tad milder. Low: 39. High: 65. Wind: SW 10 mph, becoming NW 5-10 mph with a cold front Friday evening.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. A cool morning to a pleasant afternoon. Low: 42. High: 64. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening. Warmer and breezy. Low: 45. High: 69. Wind: South 15 mph. A 20% chance of rain Sunday night.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s, but then fall to the 50s and 40s as the cold front moves through. Wind: Southwest, becoming NW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds and colder. Low: 32. High: 52. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny. Cold morning and a seasonal afternoon. Low: 31. High: 57. Wind: East, turning SE 5-10 mph.