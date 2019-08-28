Wednesday Night Forecast: Additional storms Thursday & Dorian strengthening

Rain chances continue until Friday in East Texas. Our weather pattern is still unsettled resulting in storms to form to our north and move southward. Most rain should end by the early evening hours. Heading into the holiday weekend, we should stay dry for now.

As far as Dorian’s impact to East Texas, we should receive a Northeast wind and at this time no rain from him. One thing to note, forecast models push Dorian into the eastern Gulf early next week. If this happens, it is expected to move back northeast into the Deep South states. Stay tuned for updates.

THIS EVENING: A few showers and a few storms ending after 8 PM. Decreasing clouds. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in a few locations. A 20% chance of rain overnight. Low: 74. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with 30% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. Humid. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Isolated showers chance (20%). Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds to more sunshine and lower humidity. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: East, NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Low: 69. High: 93. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: A few clouds passing through. Still pleasant. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.