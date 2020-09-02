Wednesday Night Forecast: Additional 1-3 inches of rain likely overnight

THIS EVENING: Cloudy with additional showers developing after 9 PM. Temperatures in the 70s and a few 80s. Wind: South, SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: More rain and storms overnight. Additional heavy rain at times with 1-3 inches possible for some areas that received the majority of the rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. Lows in the middle to lower 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain and storms possible throughout the day, chances at 40% to 60%. The better rain chances shift southward into the afternoon. Highs: middle 80s to some lower 90s in southern areas. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Another 40% chance of rain showers and isolated storms. Peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: SE, turning NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Lower humidity for the weekend, but still a 20% to 30% chance of rain and an isolated storm – mainly for southern counties. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Hotter start to the week and more humid. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain or t-storms. A cold front arriving in the afternoon and evening. Low: 74. High: 87. Wind: Southwest, turning NW 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler with a partly cloudy sky. Lows: potentially upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs: middle 70s to near 80. Wind: North 15 mph.

