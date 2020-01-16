Wednesday Night Forecast: A few storms tonight with a cold front, cooler tomorrow

THIS EVENING: Cloudy with scattered showers increasing after 9 PM in central and northern areas. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: SW, turning West 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain and a few storms likely, especially north of HWY 84. Rain chances at 70%. Daybreak temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Wind: Becoming North, NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain continues through the late morning or early afternoon, chances at 70% (especially in central areas, 40% in Deep East Texas). Then, cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures fall from the 50s to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Warmer weather returns. Still cloudy, with rain chances returning Friday evening into early Saturday, chances at 60% central and north, 40% south. Low: 47. High: 64. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

SATURDAY: AM rain ends in Deep East Texas (20% chance), then decreasing clouds. Chilly day. Morning temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60, and falling to the lower and middle 50s in the afternoon. Wind: Southwest, turning North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds. Cool. Low: 32. High: 51. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 31. High: 52. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A colder day with a stronger blast of cold air from the north. Low: 30. High: 45. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 41. High: 55. Wind: South 10-15 mph.