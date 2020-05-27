Wednesday Night Forecast: A few storms Thursday, drier by the weekend

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear, with an isolated shower possible in northern areas and our southwestern counties after 8 PM. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase, and a few showers for the northern areas after 12 AM. Lows: lower 60s. Wind: Variable 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold front arriving in the afternoon and evening hours. A 40% chance of rain and storms. A few storms could turn severe with a damaging wind gust & hail threat. High: 82. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds with only a 20% chance of rain. Low: 63. High: 84. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 64. High: 84. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and a pleasant day. Low: 61. High: 85. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The start of Meteorological summer & hurricane season. Mainly sunny with a few clouds. Low: 63. High: 86. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few more clouds return. Warmer and humid. Low: 64. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Humid. Low: 66. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.