Wednesday Night Forecast: A few storms in the next few days

THIS EVENING: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 10% chance of a shower. Not as humid. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A stray shower overnight. Clouds increase for morning. Muggy. Lows: middle to upper 60s to around 70. Wind: East, turning SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then more sun in the afternoon. More humid as a warm front lifts to our north. A 20% chance of showers or storms in the afternoon, mainly for central and northern counties. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of storms in the morning and again in the afternoon. Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: Southwest 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds and a 20% chance of storms. Breezy & humid. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of storms with increasing clouds. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY (Memorial Day): Rain and storms likely, chances at 60%. At times, rain will be heavy. A low severe weather threat. Low: 69. High: 80. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More periods of rain rain, chances at 40%. Low: 66. High: 81. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of showers. More sunshine with the clouds at times. Low: 67. High: 82. Wind: East 5-10 mph.