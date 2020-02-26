Wednesday Morning Forecast: Windy and cold today

TODAY: Windy and cold throughout the day with temperatures feeling like the 30s. High: 49. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clearer skies and much calmer than the daytime. A widespread frost and freeze are expected by tomorrow morning. Low: 30. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies will lead to warmer temperatures in the afternoon. High: 57. SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures. Low: 38. High: 63. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 41. High: 68. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few clouds in the afternoon and becoming windy. Low: 49. High: 70. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds which will lead to showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 73. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 64. High: 72. Winds: S 15 MPH.