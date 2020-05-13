Wednesday Morning Forecast: Warmer this afternoon, Active weekend expected

TODAY: With the exception of some drizzle and light showers this morning we should remain dry today. Temperatures will trend slightly warmer than yesterday afternoon. High: 83. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds with showers and thunderstorms toward the west. We may see some drizzle and fog after midnight. Low: 68. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. A few showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out to our southwest. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 85. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms in the evening with temperatures continuing to warm through the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A couple of showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. It’s a good idea to bring those plans indoors. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 64. High: 78. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Storms will continue throughout the day. Rain cooled air will result in below average temperatures to round out the weekend. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 66. High: 82. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 82. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 68. High: 85. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.