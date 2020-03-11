Wednesday Morning Forecast: Warm and muggy today, rain chances by tomorrow night

TODAY: Warm and breezy today with high temperatures in the 80s. We should remain dry this afternoon. Make sure you drink plenty of water to stay hydrated in these very warm temperatures. High: 81. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a storm or two possible off to the north. Most of us won’t see rain tonight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloudy and warm with a late chance of rain tomorrow night. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 79. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Heavy rain in the morning with spotty rain for the remainder of the day. Much cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 79. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few showers throughout the day with temperatures rebounding nicely. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 52. High: 70. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few showers in the area as this unsettled weather continues. Chance of rain: 40%. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures starting out in the 60s and warming into the 70s. A few showers are possible ahead of yet another storm system. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: S 15 MPH.