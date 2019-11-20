Wednesday Morning Forecast: Tracking rain chances and increasing clouds this afternoon

TODAY: A few sprinkles are possible for our western counties. We’ll see clouds building in from our west. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 77. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: We won’t see a washout tonight but a few showers can’t be ruled out especially for the western half of East Texas. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 56. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected especially for our northwestern counties in the evening. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 64. High: 73. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A cold front will be arriving around noon with off and on showers & thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will be falling into the 50s by the evening. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 63. High: 53. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with well below average temperatures in the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a cool afternoon. Low: 39. High: 62. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with showers possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20% Low: 47. High: 68. Chance of rain: 20% Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: A decent shot of storm will be arriving along with warmer temperatures to fuel our storm chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 70. Winds: SW 20 MPH.