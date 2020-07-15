Wednesday Morning Forecast: Tracking heat and humidity…. again

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon with heat index values anywhere from 100 to 110 degrees. High: 94. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 77. Wind: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: More sunshine is expected through the afternoon while turning hot. High: 96. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine and very warm. Low: 78. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: South 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 76. High: 94. Chance of rain: S 5-10 MPH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar