Wednesday Morning Forecast: Tracking heat and humidity…. again

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon with heat index values anywhere from 100 to 110 degrees. High: 94. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 77. Wind: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: More sunshine is expected through the afternoon while turning hot. High: 96. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine and very warm. Low: 78. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: South 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 76. High: 94. Chance of rain: S 5-10 MPH.