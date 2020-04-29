Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sunshine moves in for the afternoon

TODAY: We’ll see a few clouds this morning. Clouds will decrease in coverage throughout the day which will provide us with lots of sunshine for Wednesday. High: 76. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cooler. Low: 52. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures. High: 78. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer temperatures. Low: 57. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a continuation of those warmer temperatures. Low: 61. High: 85. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and much warmer. Low: 67. High: 88. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a very warm day expected. Low: 69. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers around late. Low: 70. High: 84. Winds: NW 10 MPH.