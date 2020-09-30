Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sunshine dominates again today

TODAY: Sunshine will prevail and it will be warmer as a result. High: 84. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 59. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and not as warm. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a reinforcing shot of cooler air arriving. Low: 54. High: 74. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few clouds in the afternoon and slightly warmer. Low: 55. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few clouds here and there, warmer. Low: 58. High: 81. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. A wide range of temperatures are possible with forecast models struggling to pin point where the temperatures will be. Low: 54. High: 78. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55. High: 79. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.