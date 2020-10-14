Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sunshine continues with a dose of warmer temperatures

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH

TONIGHT: A few clouds are expected after midnight. Low: 65. Winds: S, N 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front that will be pushing through the area. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 79. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 48. High: 68. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 45. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a small chance of showers and storms as another front rolls through the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 77. Winds: W 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 52. High: 65. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 46. High: 67. Winds: NE 10 MPH.