Wednesday Morning Forecast: Storms possible again today, watching tropics late week

TODAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon with the daytime heating. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few cloud around with warm and humid conditions after midnight. Low: 73. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Very warm and humid with a few passing clouds. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible to the north. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 91. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies as the warming trend continues. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: South 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Showers arriving from tropical storm Cristobal by the evening. Slightly cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Widespread showers and thunderstorms are possible from Cristobal throughout the day. Temperatures will be significantly cooler as a result. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 79. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Rain will start to come to an end as Cristobal lifts to the Northeast. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: SW 10 MPH.