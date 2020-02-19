1  of  2
Wednesday Morning Forecast: Steady rain arrives this afternoon

TODAY: Some spotty rain is expected for Deep East Texas this morning. More widespread rain arrives for all of East Texas this afternoon. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Chance of rain: 70%-80%. High: 48. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A widespread rain is expected through the overnight hours. Temperatures will slowly fall throughout the night. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 40. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain will remain in the area through tomorrow morning. We’ll see the rain clear out for everyone during the early afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 45. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 32. High: 49. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few passing clouds in the afternoon, warmer. Low: 34. High: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Rain chances arrive late with much warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 44. High: 63. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 48. High: 66. Winds: W 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 67. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

