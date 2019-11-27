Wednesday Morning Forecast: Some light rain possible Thanksgiving, better chances Friday night

TODAY: Clouds will be on the increase. Mostly cloudy skies are expected by the afternoon with highs struggling to get out of the 50s. High: 58. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Light showers are possible especially for our Northwestern counties after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy skies. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 46. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

(THANKSGIVING DAY): Some spotty drizzle and light showers are possible throughout the day, but it shouldn’t cancel those plans. To be clear, it won’t rain all day. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 46. High: 57. Winds: E 10 MPH.

BLACK FRIDAY: Some showers in the morning with a better chance of storms on Friday evening. You will need those umbrellas, especially if you’re heading to the stores Friday afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 57. High: 70. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the morning. A few storms could be strong to severe. Skies should start to clear the by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 66. High: 68. Winds: W 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Windy conditions are expected which will keep pm temps cool. Low: 44. High: 56. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly. Low: 35. High: 54. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a warmer afternoon. Low: 36. High: 61. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.