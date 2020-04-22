Wednesday Morning Forecast: Severe weather expected today

TODAY: Severe weather is likely by midday. Storms will first form for our Southwestern counties and slowly push off to the NE and arrive for our Eastern counties during the middle to late part of the afternoon. Round #1 will pose an elevated hail and tornado threat. Round #2 will move through in the evening bringing a damaging wind threat. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 76. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Severe weather is expected (especially before midnight) as a cold front pushes through. Damaging winds are expected to be the primary severe threat. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 59. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy skies in the morning with mostly sunny skies and warmer temps for the afternoon. High: 80. Winds: W 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a cold front moving through in the evening. A few showers are possible because of the front. Low: 62. High: 82. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 52. High: 72. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Slightly warmer and mostly sunny. Low: 48. High: 75. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures returning to the 80s. Low: 55. High: 80. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 58. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.