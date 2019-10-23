Wednesday Morning Forecast: Severe storm chances tomorrow are very low

THIS AFTERNOON: Warmer temperatures are expected this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It’ll be a great day to get outside! High: 78. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cool and crisp but not as cold as last night. Mostly clear skies. Low: 55. Winds SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Clouds will be increasing throughout the day. Storm chances will be increasing from west to east through starting in the evening. The chances for severe weather looks very low at this time. High: 74. Chance of rain: 40%. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Rain is expected for the area as the cold front continues to move through. Most of the rain should be done by noon but scattered showers might continue for Deep East Texas in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 48. High: 57. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: We’ll see a few clouds as the front pushes to the southeast. Northerly winds will keep us chilly. Low: 42. High 63. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Warmer temperatures are expected with mostly sunny skies. Low: 43. High: 68. S 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies expected and cooler. Low: 43. High: 61. N 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures are expected. Low: 38. High: 66. S 10 MPH.