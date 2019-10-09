Wednesday Morning Forecast: Roller coaster temperatures on the way

TODAY: A few passing clouds this afternoon but rain chances are going to be non-existent this evening in East Texas. Highs will be back in the 80s.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the 60s for most of East Texas.

TOMORROW: Thursday will be the warmest day of the year with high temperatures back into the middle to upper 80s. Through Thursday evening, rain chances will remain low ahead of the next cold front. Rain chances will increase after midnight.

FRIDAY: Shower and storms are expected in the morning with a few storms around. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially to the NW. Friday’s high will occur early in the morning. The cold front will roll through bringing temperatures down into the 50s. Spotty storms are possible through the evening. Chance of Rain: 40%.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with morning lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with morning lows in the 50s. Highs in the 70s in the afternoon.