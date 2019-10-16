Wednesday Morning Forecast: Rain moving out, cool temps moving in

TODAY: A few clouds to start out the morning but clouds will decrease throughout the day. This afternoon will remain dry and breezy. High: 69. Winds N 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: We’ll see mostly to clear skies tonight which will allow temperatures to fall into the 40s. Winds will begin dying down in the evening. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny skies are expected throughout the day. Slightly warmer than what we’re going to see today.Low: 47. High: 72. Winds E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Starting out chilly in the morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, Low: 50. High 75. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: We’ll see a mild start with a few clouds around. Turning warm and muggy for the afternoon but staying dry. Low 61. High: 80. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: A muggy start for brunch Sunday Morning. A few storms with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Low: 65. High: 83. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Our next cold front will really dictate how chilly and rainy early Monday will be. Low 68. High 78. Chance of rain: 20%. Winds N 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Remaining cool and mostly sunny after the front moves through. Low: 51. High: 73. Winds NE 10 MPH.