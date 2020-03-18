Wednesday Morning Forecast: Rain chances today, Storm chances tomorrow

TODAY: Rain chances for our NW counties this morning. Some rain may be heavy at times with lightning and thunder. Cloudy skies this afternoon with some drizzle possible. Very warm and muggy. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 78. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Drizzle cannot be ruled out through the overnight hours as we continue to remain muggy. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds in the evening. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 68. High: 77. Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms for the morning as a cold front moves through in the morning. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds being the primary threat. Much colder in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 57. High: 58. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Chilly start in the morning followed by cool temperatures in the afternoon. A light rain chance is expected in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 46. High: 59. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Rain is expected in the morning as we try and get rid a weak disturbance, temperatures will warm considerably in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 52. High: 64. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 70. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 73. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.