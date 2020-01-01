Wednesday Morning Forecast: Rain chances increase in the afternoon

TODAY: We’ll remain dry through the morning with rain chances in the afternoon. The best chance or rain will remain in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 40%-60%. High: 54. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain coverage will increase for areas to the south of Interstate 20. Temperatures will hold steady. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 50. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: On and off rain is expected throughout the day (especially to the south of I-20). Temperatures will be a little warmer. Chance of rain: 60-70%. High: 64. Winds: 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds throughout the day and cooler. Low: 44. High: 56. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 34. High: 55. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies will allow our temperatures to warm into the 60s. Low: 35. High: 66. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler. Low: 43. High: 61. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A slight chance of showers with partly cloudy skies. Cooler. Low: 40. High: 55. Winds: NW 10 MPH.