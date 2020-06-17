Wednesday Morning Forecast: Rain chances and hot again this afternoon

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms are a possibility this afternoon. If you’re not lucky enough to see the rain, it’ll be hot and humid. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 91. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds after midnight tonight. Temperatures will be mild due to those clearer skies. Low: 71. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies are expected which will lead to slightly warmer temperatures in the afternoon. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 70. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few more clouds in the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): A few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise hot, and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Hot and humid with additional chances of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few off and on showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.