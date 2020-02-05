Wednesday Morning Forecast: Rain and cold today

TODAY: A cold rain is expected through this morning. A few sleet pellets may mix in but no accumulation is expected. Rain will taper off this afternoon with cloudy skies. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 44. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few snowflakes are possible between 10 PM and 2 AM. Temperatures should remain slightly above freezing so no accumulation is expected. Low: 30. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds throughout the day but it’ll remain cold. High: 46. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Low: 31. High: 63. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures around freezing. Low: 40. High: 60. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few afternoon showers are possible with warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 42. High: 67. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers are possible throughout the day with temperatures remaining warm. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 67. Winds: S 10 MPH.