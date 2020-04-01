Wednesday Morning Forecast: Passing clouds today, rain chances to end week

TODAY: High clouds will move in during the afternoon with warmer temperatures expected. High: 74. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Chilly with partly cloudy skies. Low: 53. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and slightly warmer in the afternoon. A few showers are possible in the evening. High: 75. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain and storm chances increasing. A few of these evening storms could be strong with cloud to ground lightning, small hail, and gusty winds. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 59. High: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain coming to an end in the morning. Much cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 68. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with storm chances increasing again. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 57. High: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain in the morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. High: 78. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and much warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 81. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.