Wednesday Morning Forecast: Nice today but big changes starting tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. High: 67. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and breezy. Low: 55. Winds S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Spotty showers in the afternoon with warm and breezy conditions. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 71. Winds: S 20 MPH.

FRIDAY IS A SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY

FRIDAY: A couple of showers in the morning. All modes of severe weather are in play (damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and a few tornadoes) starting in the afternoon. A line of storms will move through the area in the evening giving us a soaking rain. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 64. High: 74. Winds: S 20-25 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain will move out in the morning and will welcome much colder air for the rest of the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 43. High: 49. Winds: S 20-25 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 32. High: 57. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A chance of afternoon showers and much warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 45. High: 66. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers and warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.