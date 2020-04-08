Wednesday Morning Forecast: Near record high temperatures today

TODAY: We’ll see some very warm temperatures this afternoon with highs approaching 90 degrees. We may see a few bubble up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon (especially SW of Deep East Texas). Chance of rain: 20%-30%. High: 89. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: An early chance of a few storms to the SW. Cooler temperatures are expected by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%-20%. Low: 66. Winds W 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cooler temperatures are expected with a cold front moving through in the morning. Rain will return in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 73. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Cooler with additional rain chances on the way. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 51. High: 69. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: We’ll see the best chance of widespread rain in the afternoon. Clouds and rain will be keeping us cold through the evening. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 54. High: 69. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few leftover showers are expected in the morning with warmer and partly cloudy skies from. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 59. High: 73. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cooler. Low: 46. High: 64. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. Low: 42. High: 63. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.