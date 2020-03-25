Wednesday Morning Forecast: Near record high temperatures today and tomorrow

TODAY: A very warm day is expected with high temperatures approaching the upper 80s and record levels this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected to prevail. High: 87. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Southerly winds will start to pick up which will keep our temperatures in the 60s. Low: 64. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Temperatures are going to continue to be very warm for the afternoon with a few passing clouds. High: 89. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Another warm day is expected with skies becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Low: 66. High: 85. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an early chance of rain and a much cooler afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 73. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Low: 48. High: 71. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 66. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures. Low: 52. High: 70. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.