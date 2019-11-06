Wednesday Morning Forecast: Mostly cloudy and warm for the afternoon

TODAY: Fog will burn off by noon. Cloudy skies are expected with a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds throughout the night but we should remain dry and mild. Low: 61. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Colder temperatures and rain chances will arrive later in the morning. On and off rain is also expected through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 53. Winds: 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Much colder start in the morning with temps starting out in the 40s with decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 51. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will remain below average with partly cloudy skies expected. Low: 36. High: 62. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: We’ll see clouds and suns in the afternoon with temperatures holding in the 60s. Low: 45. High: 65. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: An arctic cold front will arrive with much colder temperatures and rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 42. High: 42. Winds: NE 20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Colder temperatures will remain in place with partly cloudy skies. Low: 29. High: 47. Winds: NE 10 MPH.