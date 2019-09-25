Wednesday Morning Forecast: More hot and humid weather is on the way

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds will return, but we’ll see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Muggy. Highs: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT: Passing clouds to a mixture of clouds. Humid and warm. Low: 73. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and muggy. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: South10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Still very warm. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with the warm and muggy weather sticking around into the beginning of October. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.