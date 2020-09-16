Wednesday Morning Forecast: Minimal rain chances today and humid

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 87. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 71. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms for our western counties. Temperatures will be limited to the middle 80s as a result. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 85. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Skies will return to their partly cloudy status as temperatures will struggle to warm out of the middle 80s. Low: 68. High: 84. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and skies and cooler. Low: 64. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and remaining cool. Low: 63. High: 83. Winds: E 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 62. High: 85. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 64. High: 84. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.