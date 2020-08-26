Wednesday Morning Forecast: Hurricane Laura expected to bring tropical storm and hurricane conditions to parts of TX

HURRICANE LAURA EXPECTED TO MAKE LANDFALL LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase this afternoon. The outer bands of Laura will be impacting Texas first. Hot and humid for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%-60%. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain will begin to increase late. Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall very close to Sabine Pass before it pushes into East Texas. Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 74. Winds: NW 10-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Lots of rain with tropical storm and hurricane force winds possible. Rain will be widespread for most in the morning. Chance of rain: 80%-90%. High: 83. Winds: NW 25-30 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with some Laura leftovers in the morning. Much warmer as the sunshine returns in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain: Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.