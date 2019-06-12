East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-12-19

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with a few upper level clouds. There is a possible isolated shower chance this afternoon but only 20%. Cold front arrives and brings in less humid air once again. High: 86. Winds: NW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Broken cloud cover but becoming mostly clear by daybreak. Low: 63, Winds: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with low humidity. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds NNE 10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with increasing humidity. Low: 65. High: 88. Winds: SE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, windy, humid, and warmer. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds South 20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 88. Winds South 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 87. Winds South 15-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 88. Winds South 15 mph