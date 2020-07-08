Live Now
FOX51 Good Day

Wednesday Morning Forecast: Hotter today, isolated rain chances

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms through the evening. Temperatures will trend warmer in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 89. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Lots of sunshine will lead to warmer temperatures in the afternoon. High: 92. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 93. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 78. High: 96. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with one of the warmest afternoons of the year. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar