Wednesday Morning Forecast: Hotter today, isolated rain chances

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms through the evening. Temperatures will trend warmer in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 89. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Lots of sunshine will lead to warmer temperatures in the afternoon. High: 92. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 93. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 78. High: 96. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with one of the warmest afternoons of the year. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.