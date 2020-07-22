Wednesday Morning Forecast: Hit and miss rain again today

TODAY: Partly cloud with more hit and miss showers and thunderstorms through this evening. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and drying out. Low: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and skies and warmer. High: 92. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon because of a tropical system in the gulf. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms in the evening. Better rain chances for Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Drying out on Sunday with slightly dryer temperatures. Low: 76. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.