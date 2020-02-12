Wednesday Morning Forecast: Heavy rain this morning, drying out this afternoon

TODAY: Heavy rain this morning with some flooding, especially on dirt roads and low lying areas. Rain will end from west to east this afternoon. Chance of rain: 100%. High: 52. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds throughout the night. Turning partly cloudy by tomorrow morning. Make sure you bundle up. Low: 37. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few passing clouds and remaining cool. High: 50. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool for Valentines Day. Low: 30. High: 53. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few showers are possible late in the day, warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 34. High: 60. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Spotty showers are possible throughout the day with much warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 64. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Increasing rain chances with a stronger storm system moving in to the area, slightly warmer with highs in the 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers in the area with cooler air moving in. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 65. Winds: NW 15 MPH.