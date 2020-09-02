Wednesday Morning Forecast: Heavy rain and cooler temperatures for Wednesday

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the morning. Storms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Temperatures will stay cooler as a result of the rain cooled air. Chance of rain: 60%-80%. High: 86. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few storms here and there with the better chances for widespread rain in our western counties. Temperatures will remain mild as a result. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. Winds: SSW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Pockets of heavy rain are possible. Temperatures will remain cool as a result of the rain. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Below average temperatures are expected to continue with additional rain chances. Chance of rain : 40%. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible as we heat things up a bit. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hotter. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Storms possible with a cold front that is expected to move through in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 87. Winds: W 15 MPH.