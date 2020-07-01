Wednesday Morning Forecast: Feels like temperature in the triple digits today

TODAY: Hot and humid today with feels like temperatures well into the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is out for the majority of the area. High: 94. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds overnight, warm, and humid. Low: 78. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds, hot, and humid again. High: 96. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid with an isolated chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. High: 98. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Slightly cooler with an isolated chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Remaining hot and humid with a storm or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: East 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Hot an humid with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Hot an humid with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: East 5 MPH.