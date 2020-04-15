Wednesday Morning Forecast: Decent afternoon with more sunshine expected

TODAY: Patchy frost cannot be ruled out in the morning. Warmer temperatures are expected in the afternoon with a few passing clouds. High: 64. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few clouds but still cold. Low: 43. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer for the afternoon. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 68. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A break in the rain is expected for the morning with rain chances increasing in the evening, again. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 47. High: 69. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain and storms increasing in the morning. Warmer temperatures are expected by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. High: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 59. High: 78. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a return to the 80s. Low: 60. High: 80. Winds: S 10 MPH.