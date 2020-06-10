Live Now
Wednesday Morning Forecast: Cooler & drier today

TODAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, and drier. High: 87. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cooler. Low: 61. Winds: North 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. High: 89. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and remaining relatively cool. Low: 63. High: 91. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 66. High: 93. Winds: East 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 67. High: 94. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Trending warmer while remaining sunny. Low: 69. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 71. High: 96. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

